Martha Magalene Tanner, 88, died August 14, 2020, in Brenham, TX surrounded by her loved ones. Martha Tanner was born February 1, 1932, in Lockesburg, Ark. She was the third of 5 children.
Martha Tanner is survived by her sister, Ruby Delaney and husband Leo; her children, Elizabeth Shepperd and husband Roy, Frances Hurd, Paula Aig and husband Nosa; 10 grandchildren, Thomas Marsh, Michael Shepperd, JJ Tanner, Angela Mejia, Tiffany Hurd, Kimberly Ratcliff, Taylor Hurd, Krystal Hall, Joshua Hurd and Michael Aig; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David; her children, Brenda Marsh and James Tanner and great-grandson, Corey Brown.
Martha Tanner was a homemaker and her hobbies were reading the Bible, gardening, and playing games with her grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held privately for the family.
Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
