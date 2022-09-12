Joe

Martha Joe Hudson passed away peacefully on June 29, 2022, in Ruidoso, New Mexico. 

She was born November 14, 1941, in Henderson, Texas. She was the youngest of four daughters born to her parents Willie (Bill) Ramsey Hudson and Ted (L.W.) Hudson. When she was born, her father was anticipating a girl and had already placed the name Joe on the birth certificate. He quickly scribbled the name Martha in front of Joe. Her sisters, Mary Lou Powell, and Roberta Hammond preceded her in death and her sister Fran Crawford survives her. Her stepbrother, Boots Watt also preceded her in death as well as her foster son, Cecil Marks. Her beloved nieces Lyn Crawford and Cori Crawford Van Oss and nephews Dixon Conn, Ted Conn, and Welch Watt, Ill, survive her, along with many great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.