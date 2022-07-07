Martha Joe Hudson passed away peacefully on June 29, 2022, in Ruidoso, New Mexico. She was born November 14, 1941, in Henderson, Texas. She was the youngest of four daughters born to her parents Willie (Bill) Ramsey Hudson and Ted (L.W.) Hudson. When she was born, her father was anticipating a girl and had already placed the name Joe on the birth certificate.
He quickly scribbled the name Martha in front of Joe. Her sisters, Mary Lou Powell and Roberta Hammond preceded her in death and her sister Fran Crawford survives her. Her stepbrother, Boots Watt also preceded her in death as well as foster son, Cecil Marks. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends survive her.
Following High School graduation, Joe attended Lon Morris Junior College and graduated from Stephen F. Austin with a BA in History. Her history teaching career began at Sinton, Texas, then on to Lovington, NM and ending at Henderson, Texas where she taught 26+ years. She loved teaching history to young minds, instilling them with patriotism and love of country. She was a mentor and advocate for many that she instructed. She loved traveling and learning and transferred her knowledge and passion for learning to those in her classroom and life.
Joe loved the New Mexico climate, cultures, and her NM cousins.
Danny and Libby Berry, Eunice, NM and their daughter, Jessica (Jeff), Brad and Becky Christmas, Wagon Mound, NM and sons Matt (Rachel) and Will, along with Bub and Mary Ann Waldrop and daughters Ashley (Kyle) and Brooke, survive her.
Joe recently served on the Jockey Club Foundation, the Ruidoso Downs Jockey Club, volunteered for Meals On Wheels, promoted and supported the building of the Ruidoso Downs Chapel and was an avid needle pointer. She was involved in community service by collecting school supplies for children of racetrack employees, considerate of her neighbors and loved all sports-especially those at Henderson High School and Hondo, NM schools. She was a lifelong Presbyterian and her faith, family and America were her priorities.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, at the Ruidoso Downs Chapel at the racetrack. A Burial service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery, Henderson, TX at a later date.
The family requests that in Lieu of flowers, Memorials be sent to:
Joe Hudson Memorial Scholarship, HISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 728, Henderson, Texas 75653 and Ruidoso Jockey Club Foundation, Inc., 1703 Sudderth Drive #444, Ruidoso, NM 88345 www.rjcfinc.org
