Mark David Mims of Bossier City, LA was born May 27, 1957 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He went home to be with Jesus on March 7, 2020 at the age of 62.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Betty Mims and his son, Matthew Jared Mims.
He is survived by his sons; Jacob Tyler Mims, Chase Martin, and Scott Martin and daughter, Courtney Wilson; brothers, Robert Mims and Larry Mims; sister, Charlotte Riddle and loving companion for 9½ years, Barbara Conley; one granddaughter, Kiya Denise Mims and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Rev. Charlotte Riddle officiating and burial to follow at New Prospect Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m.
A memorial guestbook is available at www.raderfh.com.
