Funeral services for Mr. Marion “Bub” Rives, 91, of Henderson, were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the chapel Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Debbie Tipps officiating. Interment followed at Bethel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, August 9, at the funeral home.
Mr. Rives passed from this life on Friday, August 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born August 16, 1929, in Henderson, Texas to the late L.J. and Lonie Rives. Bub served our country as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Rives Rice.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Rives of Cumming, Georgia; daughters, Deborah Pipes of Dallas, Texas, Joni G. Boyer and husband Stephen of Rowlett, Texas, and Lori Kinney Ellis and husband Jerry of Cumming, Georgia; sister, Lucy Florence “Judy” Cook of Henderson, Texas; grandchildren, Shea Marie Andrews and husband Doug, and Brittany Ann Owens and husband Mark; great grandchildren, Emily Marie Rodriguez, Isabella Marie Andrews, Cove Kinsley Owens, and Coral Ann Owens.
Pallbearers are Steve Boyer, Jerry Ellis, Mark Owens, Doug Andrews, Donnie Joe Thomas, and Bennie Roundtree.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.