Marilyn Goggan (nee` Warren) was born November 16, 1937, in Lubbock, Texas; the daughter of the late William Clinton Warren and his wife Mary Bess nee` Ransberger.
She passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 82 years.
Marilyn received her education at Sudan, TX and Lubbock Texas Public Schools, Texas Tech University, and graduated with a master’s degree in education from Maryville University in St. Louis, MO. During her time at Texas Tech, she was a member and president of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
Marilyn was united in marriage to James Goggan on February 17, 1962 in Lubbock, TX. The couple lived in Dallas, TX, Chesterfield, MO, and later made their home near Washington, MO.
She worked as an Elementary School teacher for 12 years in Texas and Missouri and retired from the Washington School District in 2005. She also volunteered her time as an elementary art teacher and a high school drill team founder and coach. She was a Missouri State Teacher Association life member. Marilyn was a founder of the Missouri River Christian Broadcasting organization, working as corporate secretary and program director. She was a life-time member of the Girl Scouts -- from age 7 through her scouting leadership as an adult, and she was also a Cub Scout den mother. She was a member of the Texas and Missouri Farm Associations. She was a Bible Study Fellowship group leader for about 7 years. Marilyn was faithful in her commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; and one granddaughter, Francie Greene.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Goggan of Washington, MO; one son, William Kent Goggan and wife Laura of Grapevine, TX; one daughter, Laura Ellen Greene and husband Rick of Valparaiso, IN; four grandchildren, Kenton Greene, Amberleigh Greene, Sarah Goggan, and Jackson Greene; one sister, Ellen Sedberry and husband Tom of Austin, TX; and many other friends and family.
A visitation was held Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Oltmann Funeral Home in Washington, MO. Funeral Services followed on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Oltmann Funeral Home in Washington, MO.
Graveside services for Mrs. Goggan will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Old City Cemetery in Henderson with Pastor Rick Greene officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Memorials in honor of Marilyn may be given to the Good News Voice Christian Radio (PO Box 187 Washington, MO 63090).
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
