Ms. Marilyn Johnson, 66, of Henderson, passed from this life on June 7, 2022, at UT Health East Texas in Tyler. Family and friends will meet at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Lakewood Memorial Park for a graveside memorial. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
She was born May 24, 1956, in Henderson and with the exception of a few short stints in Houston and Carrollton, she lived most of her life in Henderson. Marilyn graduated from Henderson High School in 1974 and went on to graduate from Texas A&M University in 1978 with a degree in Education. She later received her Master’s degree in Counseling from Stephen F. Austin State University. Ms. Johnson dedicated her career to public education and taught P.E., Biology, Health, and coached tennis before serving as a counselor for Henderson ISD and Cypress-Fairbanks ISD from which she retired.
Marilyn had an adventurous spirit and loved anything to do with physical activity whether it was riding a bicycle, riding 4-wheelers, playing tennis and racquetball, or water skiing. She enjoyed any sport that had a ball involved and was a huge fan of the Texas Aggies. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her plants and flowers as well as traveling extensively. Later on in life she acquired a love for the arts, especially music and Broadway shows.
Ms. Johnson had attended Southside Baptist Church. She was involved in any church where she was a member and had previously taught Sunday School. Perhaps above all, Marilyn was an excellent mother and caretaker for her daughter, Meredith.
She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Jo Wright Taliaferro, father Billy Pat Taliaferro, and all of her grandparents.
Survivors include her children, Clay Johnson of Dallas, Meredith Johnson of Henderson, and Craig Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia; sisters, Cecile Loudat and husband Joe of Bryan, and Beth King and husband Brad of Argyle; friend and the wife of her father, Patricia Taliaferro of Bryan; nieces and nephew, Laurin, Ashley, Carey, Emily, and Logan; as well as a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics, ATTN: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
