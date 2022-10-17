Ms. Marilyn Jean Holmquist, V’Soske, 81, of Tyler, formerly of Henderson, passed away October 8, 2022, in Tyler. She was born June 27, 1941, in Pontiac, MI, to the late Merlin and Mayme (Wright) Holmquist. Marilyn had worked as an accountant for the Henderson Memorial Hospital. She was a Board Member and Treasurer of the Henderson Civic Theatre; former Board Member of the Friends of the Library, and member of the Renaissance Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special friend, William Bollinger.
