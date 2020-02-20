Marian Sue Haney Thompson, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16th, 2020.
She was born January 24th, 1954 in South Bend, IN. She loved the Lord and was a devout Pentecost.
She is survived by her husband Ricky Thompson of Mt. Enterprise, TX, father Tommy Haney of Dallas, six brothers, David, Neal, Michael, Dwayne, J.R. and Douglas Haney, and one sister, Sheila Haney. She is also survived by her nephew/son, Scott Thompson and wife Amanda of Mt. Enterprise, and grandchildren, Ethan, Alorah and Ryder.
All friends and family are invited for a visitation Wednesday, February 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, services will follow the next day, Thursday February 20 at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home.
