Mari Luan Martinez a former resident of Henderson, Texas passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her memory care facility in Escondido, California.
She was born January 14, 1944 in Grenada, Mississippi.
She was a graduate of Duncanville High School and went on to study at Texas Weslyn University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education.
She was an educator for over 40 years teaching in Alaska and Texas. She spent most of her career teaching reading to middle school students with Henderson Independent School District. She retired with HISD after 28 years.
She had great faith in God and attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Henderson. She was a devoted member, Sunday school teacher and part of the choir and handbells.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.
Her smile and East Texas accent will be greatly missed. Even though she resided in California, she was Texas through and through.
She is preceded in death by her Husband Gustavo Martinez, her brother Bill Siegert and parents Clint and Emily Siegert.
She is survived by her brother Tim Siegert, sister Gennie Ellis and husband Kirk, daughter Magui Hurt and husband Reid, son Jaime Martinez, five beautiful grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in her name to the Henderson Independent School District Education Foundation PO Box 728, Henderson 75653
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.