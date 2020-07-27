Graveside services for Mrs. Margaret Laneese Crim, 94, of Henderson, were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bill Kuykendall and Rev. Frank Lane officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family did receive friends following the service at the cemetery on Friday.
Mrs. Crim passed from this life on July 21, 2020, at UT Health in Henderson. She was born May 3, 1926, in Rusk County to the late John E. and Bertha Mae (Parr) Wade. She worked for many years with Pritchard and Abbott as well as the Henderson Daily News, and she was a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Parker Lee Crim; son, Gary Crim; grandson, Kyle Crim; sisters, Eva McKnight, Evelyn Wade, Estelle Wright, Alicia Loudermilk, Willie Mae Freeman, Thetys Wade, and Elizabeth McMurry; and brothers, John E. Wade Jr., Warren Wade, and Woodrow Wade.
Survivors include her son, Dave E. Crim and wife Reba of Henderson; daughter, Vicki Cheney and husband Jeff of Little Elm; grandchildren, Dave and Megan Crim, Jason and Erica Sudeck, Matthew and Kimberly Hancock, Charles and Michelle Kinsolving, Jeff and Dana Cheney, and Chris and Christy Bone; 12 great-grandchildren; her special friend, Sherril Morris; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Kinsolving, Matthew Hancock, Chris Bone, Jeff Cheney, Dave Crim, Jason Sudeck, and Steve McMurry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701, or to the American Heart Association at P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
