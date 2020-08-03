Margaret Ann Robertson, 70, of Jacksonville, Texas, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas.
She was born February 7, 1950, to Kermit Leroy Robertson and wife, Lena Louise (Clark) Robertson, of the community of Good Springs, south of Henderson, Texas. She was a 1968 graduate of Carlisle High School, Price, Texas, going on to attend Stephen F. Austin State University. She retired from the Rusk State Hospital in the 1990s.
Margaret is survived by her three children, Donna Lynne Mitchell, Julie Mitchell (Jamie) Campbell, and Lisa Mitchell (Mark) Hall; five grandchildren, Brittany Mitchell, Shelby Mitchell, Emily Campbell, Lillia Tarver (Dillan) Melton and Carolina Tarver; two step-grandchildren, Clayton Hall and Carlee Hall; two great-grandchildren, Bryleigh Tarver and Carter Melton; Johnnie Jewel Mitchell, paternal grandmother of Margaret’s children; and the family of Wayne Deaton, husband.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Lena Robertson.
There will be a sunset service Saturday evening, August 8, 2020, at Lake Striker Marina. For those that are unable to attend, there will be a memorial service held at a later date at the Duncan Cemetery in Good Springs, Texas.
