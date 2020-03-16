Funeral Services for Mr. Mack Donald Rossum, age 76 of Kilgore, Texas will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at New Hope Baptist Church in Kilgore, New Hope Community with Reverend Keith Battles, Officiating.
Internment will be at New Hope Cemetery, Kilgore with funeral services under the direction of Southern Funeral Home, in Henderson.
Mack Donald Rossum, was born in Kilgore on November 24, 1943 to parents, Luther and Bell Timms Rossum. He departed this life on Sunday, March 1 at Christus Mother Frances in Tyler.
Early in life he was baptized at New Hope Baptist Church. He attended New Hope regularly through his years, until his health prevented him from attending regularly.
In his youth he was active in sports, he excelled at playing football.
Later in life, he became self employed and established himself as being well respected in the community. He employed many family and friends in the community.
He was also known for his good tasting barbecue.
He was known in the community as a hard working , self-employed well established man that would support you if you needed work to support yourself and your family. Mack was married to Pearlie Mae Lee Rossum, then had three children.
Mack will be remembered by all, and greatly missed.
Family members that proceeded him in death are his parents, two sisters, Earlene Reese, Charlene Reeves, and four brothers, Willie Rossum, ‘Burnett Rossum,Arnold Rossum. and John Rossum Sr.
Mack leaves his memory to be cherished by two brothers, Shebly Rossum of Dallas, Joe Rossum of Houston; two sons, Michael Anthony Rossum and David Rossum, both of Houston; one daughter, Shcrenna Bircher of Tyler; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing was Friday March 13 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be friends of the family.
For online words of comfort to the family go to www.southernfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.