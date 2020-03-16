Funeral services for Mrs. Mable Alicia Williams Johnson, age 92 of Dallas, formerly of Laneville will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Warren Avenue Christian Church, 2431 Warren Avenue, Dallas. Burial will follow in the Garrett Cemetery, Farm to Market 839, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
A Gift from God…
Mable Alicia Johnson was born September 18, 1927 to the union of Mansfield and Lucille Dansby Williams in Glenfawn, Texas. She was the granddaughter of George and Ida Richardson Dansby.
All of Mable’s formative education was completed at Laneville Public Schools. She graduated from Allen High School in 1945 with honors and was an outstanding basketball player. She entered Texas College in Tyler that same year and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1949.
Professionally, Mable used her talents in many professions focused on youth as she taught school in the Mt. Grove and Laneville Schools and worked with the Dallas Salvation Army Youth Programs.
While in high school, she met and later married the love of her life Lorenza Johnson. To this union, one son, her heart, Ronny Johnson was born. Their loving relationship lasted until Sargent Major Johnson’s untimely death soon after his retirement from the military in January 1973. The union took them around the world together where she met many and remained lifetime friends.
Mable united with the Anadarko Christian Church in Anadarko, Texas at an early age and later united with the Warren Avenue Christian Church while living in Dallas. She remained faithful to both as her married, professional and military life moved her around the country. She served in many roles in both churches. Most notably, she was Church Treasurer at Anadarko and served on the Usher Board at Warren Avenue. She was very active in the Disciples Women’s organization in both churches.
Mable provided service to her community wherever she lived. As she was stationed at military bases, she quickly became involved in many community and social initiatives remaining connected to the Gold Star Wives for more than 50 years and until the end.
She served as the Benevolent Chair of the Laneville/Allen School Alumna for more than 50 years, resigning only a couple of months ago as her hands began to fail but never her spirit to support others when needed.
She was the inaugural and only chair of the Dansby Family Reunion Benevolent Fund ensuring that all Dansby Family members were acknowledged during life events. Her caring spirit was felt by all who knew her.
Deeply saddened, yet rejoicing in her life and deeds are a loving and caring son, Colonel Ronny Johnson, Williamsburg, Virginia; sisters, Voicie Nell Williams Griffin, Mary Louisa Williams Henderson; brother: Bobby Ray Williams (Linda), all of Dallas, Texas; brother-in-law Charlie Johnson, Delta, California, sisters-in-Law; Ella Ray Johnson, East Palo Alto, California and Ella Jane Rettig, Erie, Colorado.
Nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends spanning five generations will also miss Mable.
Public viewing for Mrs. Johnson will be Friday, March 13 from 6-8 p.m. and a family wake will be from 8-9 p.m. at the Warren Avenue Christian Church.
Mrs. Johnson passed away Monday, March 2 in Waxahachie.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.