Funeral services for Mr. M. T. Sanders, 80, of Tyler were held at noon Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the College Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1314 W. Houston St., Tyler. Burial followed in the Crow Cemetery, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mr. M. T. Sanders was born March 5, 1939 in Laneville to the late Clarence and Missionary Maeliza Sanders. He was the second born of eight children.
M. T. united with Sunshine Baptist Church at an early age and later joined College Hill Missionary Baptist Church and fellowshipped with Full Gospel Holy Temple superintendent Johnny Paul Tillman.
M. T. Sanders attended Laneville and Arp Industrial Schools. He retired from Carrier Air Conditioning Company after 28 years of service.
M.T. united in marriage with Vikki Greer-Sanders in Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence and Missionary Maeliza Sanders and a sister, Pearlie M. Battles.
Mr. M. T. Sanders passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Trinity Mother Frances Health Care Center in Tyler.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vikki Sanders; his daughters: Jeanetta Lindsay, Cynthia Moore, Mary Ann Sanders and Mariah Sanders; siblings: Mary Fletcher, Marvell Howard, Lanell Murphy, Elsie Davis, Larry Sanders (Retha) and Joyce Arterberry (Walter); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Sanders was from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
