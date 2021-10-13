Graveside services for Mr. Lynn Simmons, 80, of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Zion Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Simmons and Rev. David Gatlin officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday, at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Simmons passed from this life on October 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born August 31, 1941, in Henderson to the late Noble & Mittie (Gary) Simmons. Lynn graduated from Laneville schools and went on to a long career with the Texas Department of Transportation from which he retired. He later worked for, and retired from, the Carlisle Transfer Station. Mr. Simmons was a long-time member of the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Griffith Simmons; brothers, George Noble Simmons and Joe Simmons; and brother-in-law, Wyatt Griffith.
Survivors include his son, Tommy Simmons of Henderson; sister, Mary Simmons McMurray of Arlington; sisters-in-law, Syble Griffith and Ann Simmons of Henderson; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Griffith, Harriet Craig, Jody Simmons, David Simmons, George Wesley Simmons, and Harold Howell. Honorary pallbearers will be George Brady, James “Slick” Allred, Barney “Shorty” Cleavenger, Louis Sanders, Albert Shepperd, Arthur Clark, Harlan Clark, and Fonza Clark.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
