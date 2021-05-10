A visitation to celebrate the life of Luke “Boogie Man” Killough, 2, of Henderson, will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Luke, or “Boogie Man” as he was known to his loving family, was born January 24, 2019, in Galveston and passed from this life to be raised in Heaven on April 30, 2021, at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. Luke had a tremendous appetite and could be clumsy like most rambunctious little boys. He loved to smile for pictures and holler “Cheese!”, and he absolutely loved and adored his sister and baby brother. He was the most beautiful soul and in the dark days was a shining light. Luke was given a Hero’s Walk ceremony at the hospital in Dallas as this little hero’s sacrifice meant that other children could be saved bringing light to their families in their darkest of days.
He is survived by his father and mother, Scotty and Dominique Killough of Henderson; sisters and brother, Makinlee Killough of Blackwell, Tabitha Killough and Gabriel Killough, both of Henderson; grandparents, Harold and Thereasa Howard; aunts and uncles, Noel Howard, Chris Helms, Dalton Mckinnon, Shyanne Nugent, and Shannon Hicks; cousins, Damien Stanley, Whyatt McClelland, and Eli McClelland; as well as a host of other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
