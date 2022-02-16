Funeral services for Mrs. Lucinda “Cindy” Moreland will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson, Texas.
Public viewing will be at Southern Funeral Home on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Lucinda Moreland, daughter of the late Burnis Sanders and Lois Sanders was born in Rusk County, Texas February 15, 1957. She attended the Rusk County public schools. On September 12, 1977, Lucinda married James G. Moreland and to this union three children were born. She united with the Church of the Living God at an early age and was a loving wife and devoted mother.
Lucinda Moreland passed away on February 11, 2022, at Regional Hospital in Longview, Texas. Preceding her in death are her husband, James Gregory Moreland; her parents, Burnis and Lois Sanders; one daughter, Latasha Jackson; two sisters, Theressa Newman and Charlotte Sanders; and one brother, James Sanders.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Andria Lacy; son, Quentin Moreland both of Henderson, Texas; one sister, Jerrie Pruitt of Houston Texas; four brothers, Danny Sanders (Sonya) and Norris Sanders both of Henderson, Texas; Marcus Sanders (Rhonda) of Dallas, Texas; Timothy Sanders (Jacqueline) of Overton, Texas; aunt, Bernice Terry of Henderson, Texas; Mother in law, Era Thompson; Granddaughters, Tahtyana Newman, Ashton Boone, and McKenzi McCann; grandsons, Jeremiah Boone and Cameron Moreland; greatgrandchildren, Josiah Newman, and Snowyn Smith; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Condolences can be shared at www.southernfh.com.
