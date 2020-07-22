Lucille B. Trant Leger, 73, of China, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1946, to Nellie and Olney Birdwell, in Mount Enterprise.
Lucille worked for Dr. Lloyd Fahring for several years and was Senior Vice President for Security State Bank for thirty-five years. She was a member of the ESA Sorority of Anahuac for over thirty years and served as Treasurer for most of those years. For over fifteen years, Lucille was a member of the Women’s Fine Arts Club. She was a volunteer for Texas Gatorfest for over twenty years, walked every year for several years at the American Cancer Society Cancer Walk, participated in the Walk to End Heart Disease for over ten years for the American Heart Association, volunteered with SPEED Day by helping with special needs children for over ten years, and read to elementary school children through the AISD Reading Program for several years. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening. Lucille was so loved by the community and her family.
Survivors include her husband, Jeffery Leger; sons, Glenn Trant and his wife, Kimberly, of Decatur; Mike Trant and his wife, Melanie, of Centerville; and Jeff Leger and Adam Leger and his wife, Ashley, both of China; daughters, Paula Hays and her husband, Josh, of Mount Enterprise and Amanda Griffin of Beaumont; grandchildren, Jeremy Franco and his wife, Brooke, of Baytown; Jared Trant and his wife, Kim, of Katy; Zachary Trant and his wife, Megan, of Houston; Josh Trant of Los Angeles, California; Annie Troxtell and her husband, Ryan, of Frisco; Ryan Thielen and his wife, Melissa, of Fort Worth; Travis Trant of Trinity; Tyler Trant of Plano; Tara Trant of Centerville; Kalyne Leger of Houston; Victoria Leger of China; Summer Leger and Payton Leger, both of China; and Khloe Stelling of Sour Lake; great-grandchildren, Leighton Franco and Lawson Franco, both of Baytown, Rosalie Trant, Callan Trant, and Beckett Trant, all of Katy, and Layla Thielen and Kinsley Thielen, both of Fort Worth; special friend, Debbie Stanley; sister, Judy Reese and her husband, Jim, of Mount Enterprise; brother, Joe Birdwell of Mount Enterprise; mother-in-law, Jane Leger of China, brother-in-law, Dan Barton Leger and his wife, Joline, of China; sisters-in-law, Christin Voan and her husband, Robert, of China; Lisa Doguet and her husband, Mike, of Nome; Sheila Golson and her husband, Kyle, of Kingwood; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Leger and his wife, Kelley, of Beaumont and Ross Leger and his wife, Nan, of Poth; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Padgett and her husband, James, of China; and lots of friends, extended family, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepdad, George Shumate; and brother, Paul Birdwell.
A gathering of Mrs. Leger’s family and friends will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at King Cemetery, Mount Enterprise. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
