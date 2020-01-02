Funeral services for Mrs. Lovie Doll Green, age 83 of Kilgore, formerly of Mt. Enterprise, will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Moss Temple Church of the Living God, 6011 County Road 3181 East, Garrison.
Burial will follow in the Hall Cemetery, Mt. Enterprise, under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Public viewing for Mr. Johnson will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Green passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Kilgore.
