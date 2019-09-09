Graveside services for Mrs. Louise Farley, 95, of Henderson, were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park with Bro. Buddy Bankhead officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Farley passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at her home in Henderson. She was born Sept. 6, 1923 in Rusk County to the late William Samuel Moss, Sr. and Kaleta McCarter Moss.
Mrs. Farley was a life-long resident of Henderson. She worked as the secretary to the superintendent at Henderson Independent School District for 45 years and she was a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Samuel Moss Sr. and Kaleta McCarter Moss; husband, Ralph “Buddy” Farley; brother, William Samuel “Sam” Moss Jr.; and sister, Mary Katherine Moss Anderson. Mrs. Farley is survived by her son, Ralph Farley of Missouri City; and daughter, Kay Farley of Henderson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.