Graveside services for Mr. Louis E. Kelley, 84, of Tatum, were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Tatum Cemetery with Phil Hopson and Steve Jackson officiating. A memorial service for Mr. Kelley followed at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport with Joe McGraw officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service on Friday at the church.
Mr. Kelley passed from this life on February 12, 2020, at his residence.
He was born January 6, 1936, in Houston to the late Louis Kelley Sr. and Carrie Lee (Ballard) Kelley.
Mr. Kelley retired as a shop supervisor for Halliburton and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Linda Kuykendall Kelley of Tatum; daughters, Deborah Lynne of McKinney and Melanie Percle of Tatum; grandchildren, Courtney Oliver, Ashley Tunstall, Lacey Bridwell, Brittany Bosworth, and Dustin Strube; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Matt Oliver, Kenneth Nolley, Andrew Bosworth, Shelby Aders, Mark Gilbert, and Mark Page. Honorary pallbearers will be Dwayne Jones, Curtis Vaughn, Douglas Daniels, and Buddy Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heartsway Hospice at 437 W. Panola, Carthage, Texas 75633.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.