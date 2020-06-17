Funeral services for Mr. Louie Bruce Haygood, 91, of the Crystal Falls community, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport with Rev. Ross Law and Rev. Galin Haygood officiating. Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., Friday, June 19 at the church.
Mr. Haygood passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 24, 1929 in Tatum to the late Buddy and Irene Haygood.
Bruce served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, and worked for Sears, becoming a District Manager. He was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lena Haygood; brother, Wayne Haygood; and daughter, Penelope Higley.
Survivors include: his wife, Marilyn Haygood of the Crystal Farms community; sons, Gary Haygood and wife Nancy of the Crystal Farms community, Galin Haygood and wife Galene of Hutto, and Peter Higley and wife Kelli and Yelm, WA; seven grandchildren, Dusty Haygood, Lenan Webb, Brandon Haygood, Broderick Haygood, Lane Mercer, Kris Mercer, and Joah Higley, also nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Doug Haygood and wife Glenda of Yantis, TX. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
