A celebration of the life of Mrs. Loretta Jones, 85, of Tatum, will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Tatum with Pastor Gary Chambers officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jones passed from this life on April 11, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 4, 1935, near Winnsboro to the late Daniel Webster Knight and Mattie Wilson Knight and has lived in Tatum since 1975. Loretta was a loving mother and homemaker, and she was a devoted wife to Leon. Throughout their life together, she stood right beside him with their business, traveling including trips to Hawaii and Switzerland, and their daily trip to the Dairy Queen. Mrs. Jones was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Tatum where she also enjoyed her weekly time with the Joy Group.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Ray Jones, Randall David Jones, and Bobby Leon Jones; granddaughter, Aimee Lynn Griffith; and all of her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Leon Jones of Tatum; daughter, Lorrie Pitre and husband James; grandchildren, Michael Corey Jones and wife Lindsey, Joni Jones Carter and Ebby Kurian and their son Kieran, Jennifer Wilson and her children Delaney and Everlee, Brennon Jones, Barry LeBlanc and wife Kim and their children Dane, Celia, and Bailey, Jake LeBlanc and wife Melissa and their children Avery and Tucker, Jared Pitre and wife Amanda, Ashley Shirley and husband Tim and their children Austin and Noah, Christl Mahfouz and Forrest Moodie and son Alex, Veronica Simmons and husband Dylan and their children Beá and Ani, and Granddaughter Saida Pitre; Aimee Griffiths children, Shelby Pepper, Tori Griffith and Jacob Griffith; a few great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Tatum at P.O. Box 837, Tatum, TX 75691.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
