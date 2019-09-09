Lorene Harkless, 95, a loving Christian wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, surrogate mother and friend transcended this life to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2019.
Lorene was born in the roaring 20’s to Lillie Pleasant and Angrous Jernigan (Spank). She was raised by her loving mother and stepfather, Carlton Jeter, who gave her a strong Christian foundation.
She attended elementary and secondary school at Fredonia Schools where she graduated at the age of 18.
In 1942, she married the love of her life, Algie P. Harkless who preceded her in death after 70 years of marriage.
Lorene was a consummate homemaker and house manager. She worked as a cafeteria supervisor at Rollins Elementary School in Longview. She subsequently worked several more years in the Mayflower High School Cafeteria and as the secretary to Principal J.C. Beckworth.
She found her Christian faith at an early age and was baptized as a member of Smith Chapel Baptist Church. She loved to sing in the choir. In later years, she served diligently as the Usher Board President.
She leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Clifford (Euralane) and Lawrence (Gerry) Harkless; daughters, Peggy (Ronald) Jones and Shekita (Denny) Randolph; surrogate children (nephew and niece), Everett (Deidre)Harkless and Jolaine (Steve) Bagby; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Lorene Harkless will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Smith Chapel Baptist Church, 12753 County Road 2184 D., Tatum, Texas 75691.
Visitation/wake will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home, 2001 S., Green St., Longview, Texas 75602.
