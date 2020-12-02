A celebration of the life of Ms. Lorene Gross, 79, of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Townsley officiating. Burial will follow at Isabell Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, December 4, at the funeral home. Ms. Gross passed from this life on November 27, 2020, at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. She was born February 21, 1941, in Polk County to the late Sylvester and Arie Alma (Sweden) Foxworth. Lorene worked for, and later retired from, the Rusk County District Clerk’s office for over 30 years. She loved fishing, travelling and site-seeing, and trying out new restaurants, and she enjoyed wearing her jewelry. Ms. Gross loved being with her husband, Thomas, and together they were members of the Henderson Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gross; and 3 siblings. Survivors include her son, Daryl Gross and wife Twanna of Allen; daughter, Terri Stange and husband Don of Littleton, Colorado; 4 grandchildren, Brandon and Jeremy Hunley, and Madelyn and Anna Gross; great-grandson, Ethan Hunley; brothers, Floyd Foxworth, and Waymon Foxworth and wife Cathy, all of Livingston; twin sister, Irene Martin and husband Sam of Moscow, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to Angel Care Hospice for all of their compassionate care. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Henderson Church of the Nazarene at P.O. Box 367, Henderson, TX 75653-0367. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
