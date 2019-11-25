Funeral services for Mr. Loren Eugene ‘Bo’ Nichols, age 71 of Mt. Enterprise will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the New Prospect Baptist Church, 9436 County Road 3125 South, Henderson. Burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Loren “Bo” Eugene Nichols was born on September 18, 1948, to Ollie Vail Nichols and Roman Manuel O’Quinn in Rusk County, Texas. On November 14, 2019, he departed this earthly life at Medical City in Dallas, Texas.
He accepted Christ at a young age and was a faithful member of the Lone Star Baptist Church. Throughout his life, Bo served as a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher. He also attended school in Minden, Texas.
On May 4, 1974, Bo married the love of his life, Martha Nell Johnson. Together they formed a solid unit based on faith, love and hard-work. To this union, one daughter was born—Loren Ashley Nichols. Anyone who knew Bo, knew that “Hon and Sweet Pea” were his life.
Known for his signature cowboy hat and boots and his infectious laugh, Bo never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. In fact, his laugh alone was enough to brighten the day of anyone he came in contact with. These traits were exemplified in the manner in which he and Nell conducted his business—Bo Nichols Plumbing. Through his years as a businessman, he met many and never forgot a face.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Nell Nichols, his mother, Ollie Vail Nichols and father, Roman Manuel O’Quinn, as well as his grandparents, Ollie Williams Nichols and Floyd Lee Nichols. Also, his siblings, Thomas O’Quinn, Loretta O’Quinn-Henley, Billy Pots, Virgil (Shag) O’Quinn, Isaac Ray Newman, Billy Bob Newman, Bettie Ann Nichols, aunt, Marjorie Nichols, uncle, J.D. Nichols and in-laws, Freeman and Luecendie Hall Johnson precede him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Loren Ashley Gibbons (Leo) and grandson, Drake Gibbons of Mt. Enterprise, Texas; companion—Jean Wallace; siblings—Perry O’Quinn, Ann O’Quinn, Elaine Sanders, Terry Newman, Lonnie Nichols (Martha), Roy Reed, Ricky Reed, and Lula Andrews (Alexander); aunts and uncles—Joanna Sanders, Lillie Cage, Louise Hill, Roxie Streeter, Pete Nichols and David Nichols; sister-in-law Mary Lera Stein and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Nichols will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
