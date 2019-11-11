Mr.Lonnie Anderson was born on August 11, 1939, in Cushing, Texas, to Pankon and Matilda Anderson.
He was baptized in Christ at an early age at Anadarko Church of Christ. He attended Allen High School where excelled in academics, and sports. ln furthering his education, he attended Houston Community College and Texas Southern University.
Lonnie Anderson was united in holy matrimony with Miss Retha Henderson on September 10, 1960, in Houston, Texas. Their union was blessed with seven children. He leaves to cherish Terri Anderson, Joan Anderson, Donna Freeman, Carrie Brown, Kim Mays (Cesar) Robert Anderson (Angela); and a host of other relatives.
Mr. Anderson departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Brother Anderson was preceded in death by his son, Mark Anderson; father, Pankon Anderson; his mother, Matilda Anderson; his brother, Bobby Anderson; his brother, Leon Anderson; and his nephew, Lawrence Anderson.
Brother Anderson was a Christian, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, friend and entrepreneur. Lonnie worked as an Hospital Administrator for 40 years, for fifteen of those years he owned an Environmental Services business.
Sometimes I just sit quietly reflecting for a while imagining your voice, your face, your warm and loving smile. For it’s so lovely to recall the happy times we had when you played a special role as both, husband and dad, and at this very special time I only wish you knew that I’d give all the world today for one more hour with you, but I still have my memories and since we’ve been apart, it comforts me so much to know that you’re right here in my heart
Active pallbearers will be Donald Session, Michael Blanton, Byron Blanton, Gary Anderson, Dylan Brown, Cesar Mays Ronald, and Chris Caldwell.
Honorary Pallbearers are Renzell Anderson, Leo Anderson, Adolphus Anderson, Calvin Anderson, and Clarence Anderson.
Public viewing was held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday Nov. 8 at Southern Funeral Home.
