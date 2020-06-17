Lola Florence Griffith Yancey, 84, went home to the Lord on March 1, 2020.
She was a resident of Friendswood, TX since 2010, and had lived in the Galveston County area for more than 40 years.
Born October 13, 1935 in Henderson, Texas, Lola graduated in 1954 as class salutatorian at Minden High School, and later graduated from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches with a BA in English and a minor in accounting. She retired from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
Lola was predeceased by her parents, Bryant T. Griffith and Loma M. (Welch) Griffith, her brothers David, Gilbert, Dillon and Lindley Griffith, and husbands James Earl Simmons and Robert C. Guillot. She is survived by her children James (Jimmy) E. Guillot and wife Missy of Boerne, Robert C. Guillot Jr. of Friendswood and Tanya M. Robinson and husband Daryl of League City; grandchildren Kyle Guillot, Kara Guillot, Misty Guillot, Justin Guillot, Briana Kaili, Jennifer Robinson, Austin Robinson and Avery Robinson; and great-grandchildren Allison, Emily, Jerik, Jordan, Lola, Hurley and Jolene.
Special thanks to Lola’s caregivers at Regency Village in Webster and previously at Atria Friendswood, and all her loyal friends and loved ones who visited her until the end.
Friends and family are invited to an informal life celebration for Lola on Sunday, June 21 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10:30 a.m., prior to the regular Zion Hill Father’s Day picnic. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and food, and stay for the picnic.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lola’s name to either Zion Hill Baptist Church, 3558 CR 368, Henderson, TX 75654; Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, or your charity of choice.
