Lola Bell Redic ,92, of Overton, TX, passed away November 5, 2021 in Overton, TX.
Lola Bell Redic was born March 29, 1929, in rural Rusk County to Alex Redic and Birdie Bell Grant.
She went to school at London Colored High School. She later married Rufus Brown.
Ms. Redic attended Marshall Cosmetology School and received her cosmetology license. Lola Bell worked as a Certified Nurses Aid for Sunshine Nursing Home for over 10 years.
Lola Bell was a member of New Community CME Church where she served as an Usher. She loved to attend all church events. She also loved to bake and spend time with family.
Lola Bell is preceeded in death by her children, Janice Brown and Michelle Brown
She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, James Brown (Elsie) and Paul Brown, daughter, Patsy Brown, grandchildren, Travis Brown, Patrizia Phillips (Greg), Draze Kennedy, James Brown Jr., great grandchildren, Gregory Phillips, Ja’Nay Brown, Greyson Phillips, and a host of cousins and other family and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be James Brown, Travis Brown, Marvin Howard, Jerrell Kennedy, Draze Kenndy, Sharruan Lacy, Bernard Marlin, Jimmy Johnson, and Bruce Wilprit.
