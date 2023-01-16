Dooley

Lloyd Lee ‘Bud’ Dooley was born on August 13, 1946 in Waynesville, Missouri to parents Leroy and Shirley Weable Dooley and passed way at home on Tuesday, January 10th after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bud graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Austin, Texas in January of 1965. He and wife, Gloria Marcrum Dooley, were married in February of that year and he went on active duty with U.S. Navy Seabees in August of the same year. Bud was stationed in Oxnard, California for basic training and then deployed with MCB (Mobile Construction Battalion) 3 in the summer of 1966 to ChuLai, VietNam. After his return from Viet Nam MCB 3 was decommissioned and he was discharged to active reserve duty in Austin, Texas. Ten months after his return, his reserve Battalion MCB 22, was called to active duty and he was again deployed to VietNam in 1968. He was stationed in DaNang for 10 months and the Lone Star Battalion was deactivated after his  return to Texas. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1969.

