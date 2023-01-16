Lloyd Lee ‘Bud’ Dooley was born on August 13, 1946 in Waynesville, Missouri to parents Leroy and Shirley Weable Dooley and passed way at home on Tuesday, January 10th after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bud graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Austin, Texas in January of 1965. He and wife, Gloria Marcrum Dooley, were married in February of that year and he went on active duty with U.S. Navy Seabees in August of the same year. Bud was stationed in Oxnard, California for basic training and then deployed with MCB (Mobile Construction Battalion) 3 in the summer of 1966 to ChuLai, VietNam. After his return from Viet Nam MCB 3 was decommissioned and he was discharged to active reserve duty in Austin, Texas. Ten months after his return, his reserve Battalion MCB 22, was called to active duty and he was again deployed to VietNam in 1968. He was stationed in DaNang for 10 months and the Lone Star Battalion was deactivated after his return to Texas. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1969.
While growing up Bud’s family was on the move as his father was employed in the heavy construction industry. He often told people that he didn’t ever go to the same school two years in a row. During that time he lived in Missouri, Arkansas, Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, Haiti and all over the State of Texas. After his return from his last deployment in Vietnam, he too began a career in the construction industry that spanned over 45 years with H.B. Zachry Construction Company out of San Antonio, Texas. He started out as a truck driver and worked his way up as a rod buster, steel worker, rigger, boiler maker, superintendent, Project Manager in Baytown, Texas and at the Martin Lake Power Plant in the Tatum area. He also earned an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering while working full time and moving every 18 months. He moved into management and became a Master Construction Scheduler and Cost Control Analyst. During his employment with Zachry he worked on jobs all over the State of Texas as well as Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. One of his last jobs with his wife was in Beijing, China for the construction of the US Embassy complex. His retirement at age 62 lasted 2 years and he then returned to Zachry working in their maintenance division travelling to shut downs across a 4 state area. He retired, again, from H.B. Zachry in 2020 and promptly went to work for East Texas Bridge in Longview, Texas as their construction scheduler and remained employed there until January of 2022.
While working and travelling, Bud was a Boy Scout troop leader, joined the Guadalupe Lodge No. 109 where he completed his Freemasonry training, to become a Master Mason and then completed his York Rite and Scottish Rite 32nd degree in 1978. He enjoyed hunting, building just about anything and every Western or War movie ever made.
Bud was preceded in death by his father, Leroy, and mother, Shirley Mae Dooley. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria Marcrum Dooley; brother Robert Dooley of Timpson, Texas; sister Sharon Dooley Conner of Puerto Rico; and children Patrick Bryan (and wife Brittany) of Henderson, Texas; daughter Denise Gail Dooley of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Lily Elaine Dooley of Columbus, Ohio; Jacob Bryan Dooley (and wife Carli) of Henderson, Texas; Christopher Maddox of Dallas, Texas; Kailey Dooley Florey (and husband Sterling) of Dallas, Texas; Alyssa Hooper Villanueva (and husband Pablo) of Henderson, Texas; Conner Lee Dooley of Henderson, Texas; Caleb Marcrum Dooley of Henderson, Texas; Carson Michael Clanton of Henderson, Texas; Cooper Daniel Gray of Henderson, Texas; Camryn Ellen Dooley of Henderson, Texas; Natalie Dooley of Mt. Enterprise, Texas; Wade McKay Dooley of Henderson, Texas; and great grandchildren Jakob Wyatt Villanueva of Henderson, Texas; Kora Lee Villanueva of Henderson, Texas; Easton Kemp Jarrell of Henderson, Texas; and Payton Mae Dooley of Henderson, Texas.
He is also survived by his beloved sister-in-law, Lydia Marcrum Smith of Overton, Texas; his beloved, special niece Jannica Griffith of Overton, Texas; beloved nephew Shane Smith (and wife Karen) of Belton, Texas; beloved nephew Marco Quesada (and wife Wendy) of Lago Vista, Texas; and beloved niece Lisa Gomez (and husband Steven) of Georgetown, Texas and numerous cousins and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Bud Dooley will be held on January 16th with visitation at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. at the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Henderson, Texas. Burial will take place on January 17th in Dallas, Texas at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery and will be for family only.
Pall bearers will be Patrick Dooley, Jacob Dooley, Connor Dooley, Caleb Dooley, Robert Dooley, Lily Dooley, R.D. Wittner and Marshall Lewis.
