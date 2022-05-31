Lisa Ilene Wilkerson Jones of Lake Cherokee, Henderson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the age of 60, after a short battle with cancer.
Lisa was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1961, to Rodney Lee Wilkerson and Sue Wheeler Wilkerson Soape in Longview, TX.
Lisa owned and operated Chalk Hill Storage for last 20 years. She lovingly cared for her mother as dementia slowly set in and took her life. Lisa loved spending time with her family, which included her mother and brother, nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
She loved her nieces and nephews as her kids. She adored her cats and loved listening to her family play country music. She enjoyed spending time in the east Texas river bottoms riding four-wheelers, camping, and living in East Texas.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Rodney, her mother Sue and her husband Michael Ray Jones.
She is survived by her brother, Stephen K. Wilkerson of Wichita Falls, TX, niece, Starla R. Wilkerson Bickerstaff of Tyler, TX, great niece, Payton Bickerstaff, nephew, Stephen J.L. Wilkerson of Thornton, Colorado, niece Britnie R. Wilkerson Rosenbalm of Greenville, TX, and great nephew and niece, Gavin and Maddison Rosenbalm, and niece, Kalie Dean of Santa Fe, TX and many loving cousins in East Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Long Glade Lake Pavilion, Henderson, TX at 11 a.m.
The family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, TX.
