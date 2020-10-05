Funeral services for Ms. Lisa Baker Kosiba, 56, of Deer Park, formerly of Henderson, were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home. Interment followed at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family did receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, October 2, at the funeral home.
Ms. Kosiba passed from this life September 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 20, 1964 in Henderson. She attended St. Hyacinths Catholic Church in Deer Park.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Gean Baker; and aunts, Peggy Wallace and Linnie Baker.
She is survived by son, Blake Kosiba and wife Katie of Tomball; brother, Dennis Sutton of Henderson; close cousin, Jimmy Cox of Dallas; grandchildren, Caleb Anderson and Levi Kosiba; and a host of aunts, uncles, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Sutton, Blake Kosiba, Jimmy Cox, Peter Walker, Ryan Scarborough, and Terry Wallace.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
