Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Wood Daugherty, 71, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Lane officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Daugherty passed away July 10, 2020, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler.
She was born February 27, 1949, in Kilgore, TX but has lived in Henderson for the majority of her life.
After graduating from West Rusk High School in 1967, Mrs. Daugherty attended cosmetology school and obtained her cosmetology license. She owned and operated her own hair salon at one time and was a lifelong hairdresser.
She spent time traveling and enjoying music with her husband Jackie, a talented bass player in several bands and groups around East Texas. He was the love of her life.
She cherished every moment with her grandchildren whom she lovingly adored. Linda also loved playing games with family and friends as well as cooking and shopping. She was a sweet, loving and thoughtful person and a friend to all who knew her.
She was a Christian, a woman of faith, and was a member of, and attended, Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her father, James F. Wood; mother and step-father, Opal and Mackie Cates; husband of 47 years, Jackie Daugherty; brothers, Tony, Herman, and Larry Wood; and sister-in-law, Sandra Wood.
Survivors include her daughters, Dana Baker and husband Scott of Tyler, and Angela Johnson and husband David of Henderson; siblings, Dorothy Terry of Troup, Bobby Wood of Livingston, and Cathy Faulkner and husband Warren of Houston; father-in-law, Ervin Daugherty of Lake Cherokee; grandchildren, Logan Baker, Lane Baker, and Eli Johnson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Joey Gunn, Jimmy Wood, Kevin Wood, Sam Burk, and sons-in-law Scott Baker and David Johnson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
