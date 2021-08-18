A Memorial Visitation for Ms. Linda Vernon, 69, of Kilgore, was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Ms. Vernon passed from this life on August 12, 2021, in Kilgore. She was born January 10, 1952 in Houston. She worked as a waitress for many years as well as delivering the Henderson paper and being a caregiver for elderly patients in Dallas. She enjoyed waiting on her family and took care of them before she would even begin to take care of herself. She loved horses and dogs. Her favorite flower was the yellow rose. She enjoyed playing the guitar and hunting. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed cooking for her family, always having way more food than was needed because she had an army around her big dining room table. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and made sure she didn’t miss a birthday or special occasion.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Vernon; sisters, Rita Lynn Vernon, Viola Coon; and son-in-law, Mike Dennis.
Survivors include her children, David Thomas of Longview, Freddie Wilson and wife Theresa of Colorado, Angela Wilson of White Oak, Kayla Flores of Kilgore; sisters, Peggy Tinkle and husband Tracy of Gary, Nancy Ross and husband Bob of Georgia, Jo Anna Dawson of Terrell, Sally Greer and husband Scott of Longview; brother, Ronnie Vernon and wife Tracy of North Carolina; grandchildren, Kristina Holaday and husband Carl, Tiffany Hampton and husband Matt, Katti Ruff, Desirae Clark, KayLee Wilson and Ivan Silas, Jacob Pults and Heaven Longacre, Nichole Ward and husband Trent, Ed Dennis, Sabreena Gonzales, Kyleigh Flores, Mika Ruff, Kayge Ruff; great-grandchildren, David, Taylor, Tiffany, Tristan, Tawnya, Kaytlynn, Kenzie, Aubrey, Trinity, Sophie, Ivan, Joey; and her best friend, sidekick, and confidant, Stormy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Pults, David Flores, David Thomas, and Freddie Wilson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.