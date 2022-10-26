Linda Kay Stelmach, age 82, of Alvin, Texas, died peacefully in her sleep while on vacation with family at Topsail Island, North Carolina, on September 23, 2022.
Linda, known as “Mimi” to her family and friends, was born December 24, 1939, in Dallas, Texas, to Cecil Barber Jones and Kathryn Marie Jones.
Linda was a devout Christian and an avid reader. She loved to travel with her husband Larry, who passed away in 2015, and her cousin Andrea.
Linda grew up in Dallas with her brother, Cecil Jones, and graduated from Adamson High School in 1958. She married Robert H. Becker and immediately started having a family. They had four sons together: Phillip, Bruce, David and Douglas. When the boys were young, they moved to Houston where they lived until adulthood.
In 1995, Linda married Larry Stelmach in Bella Vista, Arkansas. They eventually moved to Henderson, Texas, where they lived until Larry passed away in 2015. A few years after, she moved to Alvin, Texas.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry and her nephew Clayton Jones. She is survived by her four sons and daughters-in-law: Phillip (Elizabeth), Bruce (Carrie), David (Kim) and Doug (Lorraine); and her stepchildren Shane (Shelley), Andrea, Scott (Claudia) and Michael (Tracy).
Linda is also survived by her 18 grandchildren: Amanda, Mackenzie (Andrew), Garrett (Sara), Colton, Madison, Nicole, Morgan, Audrey, Grant, Tyler, Karlee, Jace, Dominic, Jada, Victoria (Chris), Cathrine (Pete) Luke, Hayden; three great-grandchildren Sadie, Hayes, Josie; her brother Cecil Jones (Shelia), niece Kristin (Mike) and Cousin Andrea Parr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 11 a.m. at First Methodist Church Alvin, 611 W. South Street, Alvin, TX 77511.
