Ms. Linda Kay Armstrong Causey, 72, of Kilgore, passed from this life on December 10, 2020, at UT Health in Tyler. She was born March 27, 1948, in Rusk County to the late Buster and Fannie Lou (Lummus) Armstrong and lived all of her life here. Linda Kay retired after nearly 40 years as an Licensed Vocational Nurse at Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital in Kilgore. She enjoyed being around people and never met a stranger. Ms. Causey loved going to her church and was a member of Eastview Baptist Church in Kilgore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Armstrong and her brother, Travis Armstrong.
Survivors include her son, Wes Causey and wife Mindie of Kilgore; grandchildren, Brian Reider and wife Katie and their son Carson of the Monroe Community, and Mary Spivey of Gladewater; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A celebration of Life for Ms. Causey will be held at Eastview Baptist Church at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
