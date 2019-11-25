Funeral services for Mrs. Lina Kaye Toney-Starling, age 58 of Garland will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Union Springs Baptist Church, 5471 County Road 3175 East, Mt. Enterprise. Burial will follow in the Union Springs Community Cemetery, County Road 3122 South, Mt. Enterprise under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Ms. Lina Kaye Toney-Starling was born on April 23rd, 1961 in Panola County, Texas to the parentage of Joe D. Starling and the late WonderFaye Session.
Lina Kaye started her education at Panola County School District and graduated at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas. She attended and graduated from Tyler Junior College as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She was first married to Norris Bradley and then later to Michael Toney Sr.
Lina Kaye Toney-Starling departed this life on November 13, 2019 at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, Texas. She leaves to cherish two loving sons, Derrick J. Starling (Yanet) of Dallas, Texas; Eric M. Toney of Fairfax, Virginia; five grandchildren, Kalah Starling (Zarie), Derrick Jovan Starling, Angel Sanchez, Rosemary Salmeron and Amanda Lopez; two great grandchildren, Dyland and Julian; two sisters, Rosalind Swain-Bosely and Lola V. McGee (Keith); two brothers, Joe M. Starling and Ulysis K. Starling; five nieces...Joneisha, Jerleasa, Paisley, Ciara and Akylah; four nephews...Sylrorey, Qualand, Bishope and Amare; her special Pastor and Uncle...Harvey L. Starling; a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
Public viewing and family visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 7-8 p.m. at the Second Chapel Baptist Church, 1409 Dairy Road, Garland, Texas 75040.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
