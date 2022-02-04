A celebration of the life of Mrs. Lillian Lucille Schilling, 81, of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Henderson Metro Church with Rev. Bruce Wike officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on February 9, at the church.
Mrs. Schilling passed from this life on January 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 9, 1940, in Barling, Arkansas to the late Gordon and Donnie Deleta (Barron) Stewart and has lived in Henderson since 1979. Mrs. Schilling enjoyed bowling with her husband Mike and also growing a garden. She was a long-time member of Henderson Metro Church. Lucille loved her church very much and was an active member, especially serving in the kitchen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Erma Vezay and Bobbie Campbell.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Mike Schilling of Henderson; children, Gordon Michael Schilling and wife Darlene of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Diane Lynn McQuigg and husband Kirk of Henderson, and Marsha Kay Clark and husband Clayton of May; brother, Jimmy Stewart and wife Lisa of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister, Loretta McCloud of Apple Valley, California; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stephanie Davis, Leina Green, Ashley Hulbert, Stephanie Folley, Stephen Martin, Josh Green, Timmy Schilling, Jeremiah Schilling, and Sarah Byington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Missions Outreach of Henderson Metro Church at P.O. Box 422, Henderson ,TX 75653, or online at www.hendersonmetro.org.
