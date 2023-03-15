Leroy V. Sedgwick (91) was born on March 14, 1931, in Byron, Wyoming to Alvin J. Sedgwick and Gela (Vail) Sedgwick.
He passed from this life on March 12, 2023.
Having lost his parents early in his life, he and his brother, Phillip, were raised by his Uncle Ren outside of Byron on his farm. Leroy graduated from Byron High School in May 1949. During a high school play, he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Williams. They married in Red Lodge, Montana on May 29, 1950, and were happily married for almost 63 years. Together they raised six children.
Leroy was a proud Army veteran, having served two years in the Korean War. After serving in the military, he came home, went to college, and became a preacher. He served as a preacher in Texas, Washington state, and as a missionary in the Philippines. At the time of his death, he was still preaching full time at Henderson Church of Christ. He loved sports of all kinds. In his younger years he enjoyed golfing and fishing. As he grew older he enjoyed bowling and was even league bowling at the age of 91.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou; brother, Philip Sedgwick; daughter, Debbie Hornsby; son, Danny Sedgwick; daughter, Susie Crabtree; grandson, David Hornsby, and granddaughter, Jennifer Hornsby.
He is survived by his son Robert Sedgwick and wife Linda of Palestine, daughter Cherie Weaver and husband John of Henderson, and daughter, Angela Hardy and husband Rick of Henderson. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park with Rick Hardy, and nephew, Tim Baker officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Crawford- A. Crim Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bass, Nathan Lyons, Brian Hornsby, John Weaver, Bob Walters, and Cooper Walters.
