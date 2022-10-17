Mr. Leonard E. Nicholas passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson. He was born Aug. 20, 1947 in Henderson to the late Alton and Ollie (McAlpin) Nicholas. After graduating high school, Leonard entered the US Army, and served during the Vietnam conflict, earning a Purple Heart and 3 Bronze Medals. He was an avid farmer, and had retired as a self-employed Machinery Operator in the construction industry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jo Harmon.
Survivors include: wife Sandra Nicholas of Henderson; daughters Barbara Bangert and husband Nathan of Henderson, and Heather Michael and husband Jonathan of Whitehouse; brothers John Paul Nicholas and wife Gay Nell of Henderson, and Norman Nicholas of Lakeport, and sisters Edith Bush and husband Dana of Henderson, and Gloria Hays and husband Jerry of Lake Cherokee; four grandchildren Aidan and Talan Michael, and Abbie and Allie Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family has scheduled a burial of the cremains at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at Duncan Cemetery.
