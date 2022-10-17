Candle

Mr. Leonard E. Nicholas passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson. He was born Aug. 20, 1947 in Henderson to the late Alton and Ollie (McAlpin) Nicholas. After graduating high school, Leonard entered the US Army, and served during the Vietnam conflict, earning a Purple Heart and 3 Bronze Medals. He was an avid farmer, and had retired as a self-employed Machinery Operator in the construction industry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jo Harmon.

