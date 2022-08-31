Reese

Leonard Downs Reese III, of Tatum, TX, a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Longview, TX.

Leonard was born August 31, 1948 in Natrona Heights, PA to Ruth Elizabeth McMaster Reese and Leonard Downs Reese, Jr. He moved with his family to Houston, TX in 1960. He married his soulmate, Cynthia Jameson Reese, in 1975 in Tatum, TX. They had two children, Elizabeth Jameson Reese and Leonard Downs Reese IV.

