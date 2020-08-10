A graveside memorial service for Lena Wolfe Kanton, 73, formerly of Henderson and Houston were held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park. Burial will follow under the direction of Crawford-A.Crim Funeral Home.
Lena died August 4, 2020, in Hospice care at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas as a result of her long-term battle with MS and complications arising from a recent illness.
Lena was born April 16th, 1947, the daughter of Dr. Edwin “Teddy” Wolfe (DDS) and Arlene Dunn Wolfe and was a descendent of the Brachfield family here in Rusk County from just post-Civil War days. She was a graduate of Texas Christian University and an Accountant and CFO during her career.
She was preceded in death by her husband Allen Kanton, her parents, numerous aunts, and uncles and her cousin Judith Wolfe Richmond.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Monta and Carol Wolfe of Lubbock and their children Bryan and Claire and cousins Susan Wolfe Schlueter of Denton, Jody Wolfe of San Antonio and Jenny Marwil Hardy of Henderson. Additional survivors include close friends Judy Noe Myers of Dallas, Annetta Box Magee of Houston, Morris Crim of Dallas and Art Rousseau of Henderson who have coordinated Lena’s health and personal issues for the past 15 years as she progressed through her battle with MS. A special thanks also goes to RN Cimmie Chavarriva of Dallas who has worked directly with Lena for the past 10 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the HISD Education Foundation at P.O. Box 728, Henderson, TX 75653 or the Multiple Sclerosis Association at 375 Kings Hwy N., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
