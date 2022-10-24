Thomas

Funeral services for Mrs. Lela Cheshire Thomas, 83, of Henderson, will be held at 2 pm, Monday, October 24, 2022 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Mike Ledbetter officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to the service time on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the funeral home.