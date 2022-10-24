Funeral services for Mrs. Lela Cheshire Thomas, 83, of Henderson, will be held at 2 pm, Monday, October 24, 2022 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Mike Ledbetter officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to the service time on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Thomas passed away October 18, 2022 in Henderson. She was born March 11, 1939 in the Pine Hill Community to Tommy “R. I.” and Eva (Kirksey) Cheshire. Mrs. Thomas was a life long resident of Henderson and retired from Henderson Memorial Hospital as an ICU Nurse. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Eva Cheshire: son, Tommy Dean Thomas; and sister, Patsy Haydon.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, C. P. “Tub” Thomas of Henderson; sons, Larry Thomas and wife Kathy of Henderson, Roy Thomas and Renia Bowman of Henderson; grandchildren, Taylor Leigh Thomas, Kelsey Dean Thomas, Tommy Dylan Thomas, and Randall Cade Thomas, all of Henderson; daughter-in-law, Peggy Thomas Chandler of New London; and a host of other family and friends.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Pine Hill Baptist Cemetery C/O Joe Duran, 1564 CR 3107 S, Henderson, Texas 75654.
