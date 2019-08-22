Funeral services for LaVerne Fergerson, 71, of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Fergerson officiating. Interment will follow at Spence Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home.
Ms. Fergerson passed from this life on Aug. 17, 2019, at Henderson Health and Rehab. She was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Tyler to the late Otis and Ottis Leona (George) Cooke. Ms. Fergerson was a member of the Pentecostal church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Marie McCormick and Gloria Novzline Hassell; brothers, Dale Cooke and Kenneth Paul Cooke.
Survivors include daughters, Mikki Marie Buie of Meridian, Miss., and Jimmi Anne McCorkle of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; sisters, Nina Viola Cooke of Henderson, Katherine Ann Hamlet of Henderson, Linda Ruth Gardener of Spring, and Syble Griffith of Henderson; and 10 grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dion Page, Wyatt Griffith, John McCorkle, J.T. McCorkle, Joe Fountain, and Charles Lewis.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
