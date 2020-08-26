Private family graveside for Mrs. Lavedia Joyce Huggins, 85, of Henderson will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park with Rev. Michelle Goff officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Huggins passed away August 24, 2020 in Athens. She was born on September 11, 1934 in Coryell, TX to Arthur Lee and Ruby Rae (Vann) Insall. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ruby Insall; the father of her children, Robert Wilkinson; husband, Willard “Bill” Huggins; sister, Norine Moorefield; and brother, Howard Insall.
She is survived by children, Susan Wilkinson and husband Gary Badstebner of Highland Village, Larry Wilkinson and wife Donna Jill of Henderson, Gary Wilkinson and wife Lita of Henderson; brother, Joe Insall and wife Myrna of Belton; grandchildren, Grant Badstebner of Highland Village, Kristi Rumbo and husband Jeff of Henderson, Megan Austin and husband Jeff of Jarrell, Corey Wilkinson of Henderson, Ashley Wilkinson of Henderson; great-grandchildren, Brianna Rumbo, Chelsea Seward, David Rumbo, Landry Austin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Henderson, 311 S. High Street, Henderson, Texas 75654.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.