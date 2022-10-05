Lauren Gail Hammons Hand passed away on September 30, 2022, in New Braunfels, TX at the age of 76.
She was born May 6, 1946, in Waco, TX, to Elgin Charles and Flora Kirk Hammons.
She was one of six girls and grew up in China Spring, TX.
She graduated from High School as Valedictorian at age 16 and then attended the University of Houston. She married Harvey Lee Hand, Jr. January 17, 1968. They moved to Henderson, TX in 1972, where they raised their children and were long time members of South Main Church of Christ.
Gail enjoyed gardening and could make anything grow. She had a love for horses that began at a very young age.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elgin Charles and Flora Kirk Hammons; sisters, Violet Carol Reece and Loretta Phillips.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harvey Lee Hand, Jr.; sisters, Evelyn Guinn, Kathy Strickland, Cynthia Matchett (Jerry), and brother in law, Ray Phillips; children, Kevin Hand, Sherri Hand Smith (Greg), Amy Hand Lofton (Kevin), Monica Hand Aguero (Edward); grandchildren, Kaylee Hand Brooks, Callie Hand, Christopher Hand, Lauren Smith Venable (Don), Leah Smith, Katie Lawrence Flowers (Daniel), Kelsey Lawrence, Nicholas Lawrence, Asher Eastburn (Bailey) and Anna Eastburn; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Brooks, Harley Jo Brooks, Kaiser Eastburn.
A visitation and reception were held in San Antonio.
