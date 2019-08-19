Laura Marlene Peace (Brothers) born on Dec. 30, 1963 in Trenton, Mich. She passed away at the home of her sister Donna Phillips in Henderson on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Peace in 1995.
She is survived by her son Bobby Joe Peace, who resides in Henderson. She was a beloved youngest sister to: Karen (Harvey) Wylie of Utah, Keith (Janet) Brothers of Michigan, Calvin (Arleen) Brothers of Ohio, Donna Phillips of Henderson, Thomas (Dana) Brothers of Ohio and Timothy Brothers of Ohio… and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her fun loving attitude. Rest in peace Gabby aka Lucy!
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
