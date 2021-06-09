Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Laura Hudson, 58, of Longview, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Judes Catholic Church with Father Joe Kannampusha and Father Jay Lucas officiating. Interment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Rosary will be held from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, with visitation following from 6-7 p.m., at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel.
Ms. Hudson passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Longview. She was born July 6, 1962 in Blytheville, AR to the late Larry and Virginia Hudson. Laura graduated from North Mesquite High School. She continued her education, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree at Texas A & M, and her CPA at Stephen F. Austin University. She worked as a CPA for K. L. Barton and Sons for 30 years, and also as Church Secretary for St. Jude’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include: daughter, Sara Hudson of Longview, sons, Matthew Simpson of Henderson, Katie Rodriquez of Lindale, and Zachary Simpson and Christine Callens of Henderson; two grandchildren, William Bowling and Jade Simpson; brother, Jeff Hudson and wife Blanca of Longview, and sister, Cris Hudson and partner Terri Nelson of Gladewater.
Pallbearers are Calvin Smith, Anthony Sims, Selvin Hudson, Matthew Simpson, Zachary Simpson, and Paul Fuller.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
