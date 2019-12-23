Funeral services for Mrs. Latonya Renea Jackson-Pauley, age 50, of Longview were held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson. Burial will follow in the Lakewood Memorial Park, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
LaTonya Renea Runnels was born on March 17, 1969 to the late Retha Nell Faison Vanzandt-Runnels and the late Jimmie Ray Runnels. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1987. She went on to attend Kilgore Jr. College and graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington. She worked as an R.N. for Mother Frances Hospital and UT Hospitals in Tyler, TX. She later worked at Longview Regional Hospital for three years in Longview, TX and then worked as a traveling nurse for several companies. Despite her failing health, she was determined to complete her Master’s Degree to become a Nurse Practitioner. Unfortunately, her health prevented her from completing the last semester of school.
LaTonya was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 8, 1989. She held her beliefs very close to heart. Her greatest love was for her God Jehovah, whom she often said, “was carrying her through”. She strongly believed in the words found at Revelation 21:4,5 where it states, “…. And He will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away… Look! I am making all things new.”
LaTonya was blessed with two children, LaMarcus Runnels and Batrice Jackson. In 2005, she married Darwin Pauley, her grade-school friend. During their journey together, they enjoyed traveling. She often joked that she was married to “D” Chef, because of his love for cooking and her love for eating! Her granddaughters: Saraih and Aniyah and great grandson: Nolin, were her pride and joy.
On numerous occasions, she expressed her appreciation for the loving support received from her sisters and brothers, as well as her spiritual family members and friends. She often said that she loved and appreciated her oldest sister, Jackie, who was there for her unconditionally during her extended illness. Special thanks to her lifelong friend, Pamela Austin and sister n law, Tomechre (Meechie) Pauley, who were there to help in any way they could. LaTonya, affectionately called “Lucy” and “Eyes of Texas”, often expressed her love for her Aunt Dorothy Faison March, who has always been there to assist all of the family in times of need. She was also fond of her Aunt Betty Anderson.
After a lengthy illness, Latonya, departed her life on December 11, 2019 leaving to cherish her memories: husband, Darwin Pauley; son, LaMarcus Runnels; daughter, Batrice Jackson; sisters, Jacqueline Muckleroy (Raymond), Vickie Edmond (Will), Jimmie Runnels (Lillian), Fredrick Runnels (Elizabeth) and LaKeisha Collins; a special niece, Shayla Taylor (Brad), grandchildren, Saraiah, Aniyah; great grandson, Nolin Runnels and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends, in-laws, Melba Lewis, Lee Autry Pauley, Natoshia Cooks, Martha & Tomechre Pauley, Kevin Pauley(Lisa) and Ray Lynn Pauley.
Public viewing was held Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.